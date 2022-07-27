(WSYR-TV) — HOPE For Bereaved’s major fundraiser is almost here, and their new executive director, Alicia Earnest, is set to run it. HOPE For Bereaved provides core services for free to anyone who walks in the door, and anyone will be able to benefit from it.

The event features a 5k run and 3k walk at Long Branch Park in Liverpool, with lots of prizes to give away.

Katie Oja, committee member, who has lost multiple loved ones over the past few years, has close connections to the organization and participates passionately in helping to raise money for those involved.

Proceeds help fund salaries for counselors and general supplies for the program.

The HOPE for Bereaved Run/Walk is Saturday August 6 at Long Branch Park in Liverpool. To learn more and register, you can visit HopeForBereaved.com.