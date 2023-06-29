CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hope, the German Shepherd, is on the road to recovery.

“Hope is doing fantastic today,” said Maureen Davison, the director of Humane CNY. “She us up to 56 pounds. She is off all her feeding regiment, she is back to normal feeding.”

A month ago, she was fighting for her life, tied up in the basement of a home, eating dirt and gravel.

“We were told by Veterinary Medical Center she was hours from her death,” said Jacqui Foss, the board president of Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse.

Thanks to Thomas Colabufo, she’s thriving today. Colabufo is a maintenance worker who was helping with an eviction at a home on Delaware Street in Syracuse. He said he was asking the woman who lived there about Hope. He was told she might be dead. So Colabufo went looking for Hope and found her in the basement.

“They were deplorable, deplorable conditions,” Colabufo recalled. “She was very emaciated and I’ve never seen a German Shepherd that skinny in my life. I grew up with German Shepherds.”

He immediately called the police who helped get her to safety. Colabufo got to see Hope for the first time since that day.

“I’m ecstatic. She’s looking so much better than she was,” Colabufo said.

Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse awarded him with $500 from their Keeping Faith Program, which is separate from the funds used in Hope’s recovery.

“I appreciate the recognition but the real people, the real heroes in my heart is the animal alliance, they’re the real heroes because without them it’s not even truly possible for her to even be here,” Colabufo said.

Their collective message: if you see something, say something. They hope you can be that voice for other animals in need.

Hope has about 15 to 20 more pounds to gain and is slowly gaining muscle strength.

The Central New York SPCA has an animal cruelty line. You can make an animal cruelty complaint by calling (315) 454-3469 or by emailing crueltyinvestigations@cnyspca.org