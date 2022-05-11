VERNON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Horse racing returns to Vernon Downs on Saturday, May 14, after a horse that died from Equine Herpesvirus caused a barn quarantine. “We thank all our friends of Vernon Downs for their patience, understanding, and supportive well wishes we received over the past two weeks,” said Director of Marketing Stephan Gibson.

Vernon Downs shares that post time for racing on Saturday will be at 6:05 p.m. and they expect to hold 13 races. The races for Friday, May 13, have also been moved to Saturday.

Saturday also marks the return of Vernon Downs’ Horeseplay Car Giveaway, where visitors can donate $1 in exchange for a chance to win four different prizes — including a chance to qualify for the final car giveaway on October 1.

For the latest information regarding races at Vernon Downs, visit the Vernon Downs Casino Hotel Facebook page.