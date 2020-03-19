Hospital screening patients, visitors outside before they can enter emergency department

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse is taking extra precaution for its patients and staff. If you drive by the emergency department, you may wonder what the bright yellow tent is being used for.

As of 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning, before any patients or visitors enter the building, they’ll be screened for symptoms in one of those tents outside.

“Anybody who would be walking through or coming through by ambulance, coming through those doors, are going to be screened first,” said Julianne Himes, chief operating officer of St. Joseph’s Physicians.

Here's a look at the @StJosephsHealth Emergency Department screening tent. ALL patients coming for a visit must be screened here before entering

The benefit of having the tents outside in the fresh air is to prevent patients who potentially have coronavirus being in close-contact with other patients and staff in the waiting room.

The tents are used strictly for symptom screening, not testing for COVID-19.

The whole screening process takes about 5 minutes. First, the medical staff will take your temperature. Then, they’ll ask specific questions about symptoms and previous travel history. Nurses and techs will then escort patients inside.

If a patient is showing upper-respiratory symptoms and has a fever of 100.4 or higher, they’ll be given a mask and immediately be taken to one of the designated zones in the emergency department.

Those who aren’t showing any symptoms, have a normal temperature and screen negative will be treated regularly.

This is really not to inundate or overwhelm the emergency departments. It’s just as a preventative, precautionary measure and it’s really to protect both patients and anybody who’s with them as well as our staff so we can continue to have our staff supporting and treating on the front lines and not overexpose anybody that they shouldn’t be. Julianne Himes, Chief Operating Officer, St. Joseph’s Physicians

St. Joseph’s will set up more than 20 more patient screening tents across the hospital, physician’s offices and outpatient locations.

Hospital and emergency department entrances are staffed 24/7 with two medical staff members who will conduct the screenings. Outpatient tent locations will follow the hours of the offices.

