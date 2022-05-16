(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County announced its three-day COVID total for the weekend and has seen an uptick in hospital and ICU cases.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Monday that 74 residents are in the hospital with ten of those patients in the ICU. When compared to his tweet from Friday, there are ten more hospitalized and three more in intensive care.

Sadly, there are also three more COVID-related deaths announced. McMahon say two women and one man, all in their 80s, passed away over the weekend.

“Numbers are improving but please be cautious around vulnerable loved ones,” McMahon tweeted.

627 people in Onondaga County tested positive for the virus during the three-day stretch, with 502 of them coming from lab tests, and the other 125 stemming from at-home tests. McMahon says this three-day total is down 24% from last week’s three-day total.