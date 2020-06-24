Host of party where 9 people were shot thought he had proper approval despite pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man who threw a party in Syracuse where nine guests ended up getting shot by gang members tells NewsChannel 9 he thought he had the proper approval and didn’t consider the pandemic as a reason to call off the annual event.

Ryedell Davis’s annual “Rye Day” evolved from his combined graduation-birthday party in 2003 into an event where everyone is welcome and thousands attend.

Just as the music was shut off and clean-up was starting Saturday, those hundreds-to-thousands ended up running for their lives, as up to six gang members began firing at each other.

Nine people were hit, including a 17-year-old who is on life support.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan, Davis says: “I don’t feel that it is my fault, but I am hurt that it happened at an event that I hold every year to bring people together for all the right reasons.”

He says holding the event despite coronavirus was “not a mistake” because he did it for all the right reasons, comparing his event to Black Lives Matter events also happening for the right reasons.

Davis says, “People may blame me. You have all the right to because it was my event. But, I can’t cast blame on anyone who came to do all the wrong things at an event planned to go the right way.”

After his event was kicked out of the Syracuse Housing Authority’s government housing community, Davis says he was approved, in writing, by the Near Westside Initiate to use “Performance Park.”

The non-profit’s executive director has since resigned and the group’s board is reviewing why proper protocols weren’t followed to vet an event.

