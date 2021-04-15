‘Hot Chocolate Talk’ Campaign Raises Awareness During Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and one organization has created an easy way for parents to talk to their children about sexual abuse.

Dr. Tia Kim is the Vice President of Research & Impact at Committee for Children and she says that their all new ‘Hot Chocolate Talk’ campaign can be a great way to use everyday moments to talk to kids about safety and sexual abuse.

The campaign identifies important topics and also helps parents find the right words to start important conversations, she adds. The free resource guide also offers parents age-appropriate tips to help normalize safety conversations through childhood.

To download a free How-to Guide visit HotChocolateTalk.org.