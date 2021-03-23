Hot housing market in Central New York

The Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors reports that closed home sales in February 2021 were 26.3% higher than the same month a year ago, just before the pandemic hit. Closed sales climbed to 591 for February 2021 compared to 468 one year earlier.

The supply of new houses on the market remains tight. The number of new listings dropped from 713 to 514 or a drop of 23.5%.