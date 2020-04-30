Hotel industry crushed by coronavirus; some hotels open doors to healthcare workers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the weather turns, the hotel industry was gearing up for one of their busiest times of the year, but COVID-19 has drastically changed their plans.

May is usually the time for college graduations, which gives a big boost to the hotel industry. However, with many colleges and universities suspending their graduations, the hotel industry has taken a huge hit.

“It’s been devastating to say the least,” Christine Penrose, general manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton in Syracuse, said. “It couldn’t have happened at a worse time, especially for the hotel industry in Syracuse.”

The Embassy Suites that Penrose manages was newly renovated and sold out of rooms before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Central New York.

Now with so many open rooms, Penrose has opened the doors at Embassy Suites to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.

Hilton and Vision Hotels came up with a program to allow healthcare workers a free stay at their hotels while they help in the fight against COVID-19.

It’s free until the end of May for healthcare workers to stay at the following hotels in Central New York:

Hampton Inn by Hilton Syracuse

Embassy Suites by Hilton Syracuse

Hampton Inn by Hilton Cortland

Home2 by Hilton Oswego

“[We] felt it was a good thing to give back to those who are putting their lives at risk, being out there on the front line,” Penrose said. “So, we immediately said ‘yes’ to it, and the minute it opened up in April, we started seeing some rooms come in.”

Penrose says Embassy Suites by Hilton in Syracuse has been averaging around four rooms a night booked for healthcare workers for the last three weeks.

Some healthcare workers would prefer to stay in a different location than their normal homes, as they fear bringing the virus to their families after working closely with infected patients all day.

The healthcare workers staying at Embassy Suites by Hilton are also taking it upon themselves to ensure they don’t infect any of the hotel staff.

“They are very professional when they come in, they keep their distance six feet away, no services are getting done to their rooms, they’re disposing of their own garbage,” Penrose said. “They’re very much taking their own precautions as well, the hotel, to protect our staff and our guests.”

COVID-19 has immensely reduced the number of people staying in hotels, but it has also given Embassy Suites a few unexpected guests.

“When it first happened, we were still seeing a lot of travelers, parents coming to pick up their children from college, but it’s leveled off from there,” Penrose said. “We were blessed enough that we’ve gotten quite a few rooms with the National Guard, which has helped us immensely. They’ve also been traveling to New York City, so we are just like a stopping point for them before they travel Downstate.”

Embassy Suites by Hilton in Syracuse can still accept new reservations, and they are trying their best to accommodate guests who may have to miss their reservations due to COVID-19.

“People that had weddings and meetings and groups and things of that nature booked, they’re trying to get alternate dates right now,” Penrose said. “I’m seeing cancellations right up through until July at this point of time. They’re trying to say, ‘Okay, let’s see if we can push this until November. What will happen if we book in November, and then we can’t do it then?’ So, we are being very lenient on cancellation policies right now, and we’re trying to do everything we can in our power to help and assist guests book those alternate dates.”

Embassy Suites by Hilton in Syracuse has had to furlough almost 50 employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like almost every other business owner, Penrose can’t wait to return to “normal,” whatever that may entail.

