SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors in and around the city of Syracuse were able to see the Goodyear blimp flying overhead Friday morning.

The last time the blimp flew over the city was in 2017 when Syracuse Upset Clemson at home in front of a packed house.

Even though they weren’t able to pull off a win last weekend, they still face a formidable opponent in Notre Dame and are hoping the blimp will bring good luck again in front of a sold-out crowd.

The General Manager of the Marriot Syracuse Downtown, Jon Mathews knows which opposing fanbases travel well, and says that based on how busy the hotel has been leading up to the game, there will be plenty of Notre Dame fans packing the Dome.

“Notre Dame is a team that travels really well kind of like Clemson,” he said “They come up to support their team and we get to host them.”

He says the noon start time is early but regardless, they will be ready to go come game time.

“We do a tailgate every time there is a Syracuse football game so the noon game hurts a little bit,” he said. “But we will be open here in Shaughnessy’s at 9 a.m. tomorrow serving breakfast sandwiches breakfast bowls and of course a cocktail or two for anyone getting ready to go to the game!”