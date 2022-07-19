SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After some much needed rain to start the week across CNY, it appears we are going to be mainly dry and heating up to near record levels into Wednesday. How hot are we thinking? Find out below…

OVERNIGHT:

The weather is quiet, warm and muggy for the overnight with lows between 70 and 75. Hope you have an AC unit otherwise it’s going to be a tough night of sleep tonight.

WEDNESDAY:

A broad southwest flow/breeze of hot and muggy air develops Wednesday ahead of the next cold front. We expect another sunny, dry, muggy, and hot day with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s!

The record high in Syracuse for Wednesday is 96 set back in 1991, and it looks like we could very well flirt with it if we see enough sunshine. Stay tuned.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is near 100 mid afternoon!

If you are looking for relief from passing shower, don’t count on it. Since the cold front is still well to our west late in the day, we think any showers or storms are isolated like we saw on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It’s a breezy, tropical night across CNY Wednesday night with a few showers and storms possible after midnight. Lows drop only into the mid-70s! So needless to say, it’s another rough night of sleep without the AC.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

Last half of the week turns a bit cooler and eventually somewhat less humid too later Thursday into Friday behind a cold front expected to sweep through Thursday morning/midday.

The best chance of seeing some showers and storms comes Thursday with the cold front, but it does NOT look like a washout, and we should turn drier come the late afternoon and evening. The threat for any strong to severe storm appears to be focused in eastern New York and especially New England.

On Friday, it looks essentially dry with more sun, a pretty good breeze, and highs up around 90 once again. There’s a very small chance of a pop-up shower/storm late Friday afternoon/evening, but most won’t see it.

Right now, the weekend looks to start drier than not, but does not end that way. Stay tuned for details.