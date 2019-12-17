Hours ahead of his vote to impeach President Trump, Rep. Brindisi explains his decision

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — Just hours before he’ll be asked to make a vote on what he considers the hardest decision of his political career, Rep. Anthony Brindisi explained his decision to vote to impeach President Donald Trump in an interview with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan.

The House of Representatives is set to vote Wednesday on Articles of Impeachment, for only the third time in American history.

Brindisi says he hasn’t been given guidance as to what time he’ll be asked to vote, but the House is expected to debate all day.

Brindisi, who says he studied the articles and transcripts closely and didn’t jump to a conclusion, says he’s now certain that Trump’s conduct on a call with the Urkrainan President is unconstitutional.

Despite being asked, Brindisi did not offer specific details as to what convinced him to vote “yes.”

In an editorial, Brindisi writes:

“There is little doubt, the President made a grave error–intended or not–in his “perfect” call with Ukraine. The fact that the president made a political request to a foreign leader of a troubled country with the intention for it to impact an American rival is beyond disappointing. In fact, it is unconstitutional.” Rep. Anthony Brindisi, (D) 22nd Congressional District

Brindisi’s colleague, Syracuse-area Republican Congressman John Katko, plans to vote against impeachment.

