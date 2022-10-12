SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department.

Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles.

661 homes were broken into last year and 947 so far this year, which makes a 43 percent increase according to Syracuse Police.

Police say the incidents are commonly happening during the early morning hours and items that the burglars are after include small electronics, wallets/handbags, keys, and vehicles.

University burglary map, provided by Syracuse Police Department

Lt. Matt Malinowski of the Syracuse Police Department says the burglarers enter the easy way.

“One of the biggest patterns is entering through unlocked doors and windows, we’ve been preaching about this for months,” Lt. Malinowski says.

You can invest in smart security systems but the best way to protect your home is also the simplest; keep your windows and doors locked.