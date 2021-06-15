House catches fire on Gertrude St. in Syracuse Tuesday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the late afternoon on Tuesday, the Syracuse Fire Department responded to a house fire on Gertrude Street between Fountain and Oak Streets.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy flames coming from the first floor of the house, with black smoke coming from all floors. Although this was a vacant house, crews went in and searched for victims to be sure.

While in the house, firefighters faced zero visibility and intense heat, and it was quickly determined that there was no one in the building. The fire was put out after about half an hour, and the Syracuse Police Department as well as AMR ambulance and the American Red Cross also responded.

Members of the Fire investigation Bureau are working to determine the cause of the fire, and there were no injuries reported.