Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Garage attached to home catches fire, shutting down portion of West Seneca Turnpike

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A garage attached to a home caught fire along West Seneca Turnpike on Tuesday night, shutting down a portion of the road between Annapolis Way and Kencrest Drive.

911 dispatchers tell us it happened just after 8:00 p.m.

It took crews from the Howlett Hill fire district more than an hour to get the fire under control.

Everyone inside the home got out safely.

New York State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected