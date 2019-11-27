Garage attached to home catches fire, shutting down portion of West Seneca Turnpike

TOWN OF ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A garage attached to a home caught fire along West Seneca Turnpike on Tuesday night, shutting down a portion of the road between Annapolis Way and Kencrest Drive.

911 dispatchers tell us it happened just after 8:00 p.m.

It took crews from the Howlett Hill fire district more than an hour to get the fire under control.

Everyone inside the home got out safely.

New York State Police are investigating.