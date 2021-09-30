Back-up firefighters needed to extinguish house fire in Baldwinsville that damaged cars, neighboring house

TOWN OF CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A house fire in Baldwinsville required multiple fire agencies to control on Thursday.

The fire happened on Edgewood Drive, and the effort to extinguish the flames was led by the North West Fire Department. The flames were so hot, they destroyed two cars in the driveway and melted a large portion of the siding on a neighboring house.

A critical support beam is so badly burned, the front corner of the home will likely have to be torn down before it collapses in on its own.

According to officials, the fire appears to have started in the front corner of the home, near the garage, and investigators are working to determine a cause.

Although a 9-1-1 caller reported an explosion that caused the fire, firefighters say there is no indication that an explosion happened. An assistant fire chief says the fire is not considered suspicious. No one was injured in this fire.

The North West Fire District was assisted by Moyers Corners, Belgium Springs and Memphis fire departments.