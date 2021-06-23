House fire in Syracuse temporarily displaces family of five

Scene of a house fire on 104 Fountain Street Wednesday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department was called to 104 Fountain St Wednesday morning just before 10 for a house fire.

The first units were on the scene in under three minutes, officials say, and found smoke coming from a second floor window.

Crews searched inside where they say no one was found inside the home.

It took around 20 minutes to fully extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

Courtesy Karen Murfitt

The 5 occupants of the house will be temporarily displaced and the American Red Cross has offered to assist the family with shelter and other needs.

A person passing by noticed the smoke and called in the house fire, officials say.