SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews fought a house fire near the northeast side of Syracuse Thursday night.

Just after 9 p.m., firefighters were called to the 300 block of Highland Avenue between Oak and Dewitt streets.

They found heavy smoke coming from the home, but they were able to get things under control in about 20 minutes

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire