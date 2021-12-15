House fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood extinguished Wednesday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — Multiple people of the Eastwood neighborhood in Syracuse dialed 911 to report a house fire at 523 South Collingwood Avenue Wednesday morning.

Upon arriving, first responders found thick black smoke emerging from the two-story, single-family home, where it was believed there might be a person trapped in a second-floor bedroom of the house.

Firefighters used a ladder and entered through a bedroom window as quickly as possible to locate and save the said trapped person.

After a thorough search and rescue effort, it was determined that no one was home during the time of the incident.

The fire was safely extinguished in only 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

The majority of the damage was able to be maintained to the first floor thanks to the fast and efficient work of the Syracuse Fire Department.

The Fire Investigation Bureau is currently working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.