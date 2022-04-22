SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Three people were sent to the hospital early Thursday night after a fire broke out in their home.

The call came in shortly after 5:15 p.m. Syracuse firefighters responded to a home on the 200 block of Hutchinson Avenue in the upper Elmwood neighborhood. Once they got there, the Syracuse Fire Department says crews noticed heavy smoke coming from the chimney. At that time, a man was helped down the front by bystanders, one of whom happens to be a current Syracuse Firefighter recruit and member of the Syracuse Fire Department Training Academy class that graduates this May.

The department tells NewsChannel 9 two other men evacuated on their own and all three were sent to the hospital. One is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, the other two being treated for smoke inhalation as well. All are expected to recover.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire, but the department says it appears the fire started in the basement. Fire investigators are investigating the cause.

According to the SFD, the Hutchinson House fire marked the 26th major fire for the Syracuse Fire Department this year. By comparison, the department responded to 17 major fires by this time last year.