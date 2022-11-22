TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-year-old child is confirmed dead from a house fire, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

A fire broke out on the 100 block of Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:35 p.m.

Onondaga County Sherrif’s Office says that an adult man is in critical condition and another child is in stable condition from the fire.

Multiple fire departments are at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates as NewsChannel 9 receives them.