(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire Department spoke with NewsChannel 9 about a house fire that occurred on Monday, July 4 around 12:44 p.m. at 1406 W. Onondaga St.

Syracuse Fire Department says that the duplex house had a single mother and five kids living on the second floor, but only two kids were home during the fire. A father and his son occupied the first floor.

All residents and pets made it out of the house safely.

The fire’s origin is still unknown, but the Syracuse Fire Department believes it started from the front porch.