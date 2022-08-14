SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire occurred on the 1400 block of Bellevue Ave. on August 13 at 11:35 p.m., leaving multiple people displaced.

Updates given by dispatchers indicated that multiple children and adults had evacuated but that another occupant was still in the house.

Engine 3 (Bellevue Ave.) quickly arrived on the scene and discovered a 2 1/2 story, wood-framed house on fire, with the fire projecting through the first floor. Firefighters battled the flames, eventually limiting the fire to a single room on the first floor. Crews worked to ventilate the smoke and toxic gases from the house and extinguish any remaining pockets of fire.

During the fire, all residents safely evacuated, including the unaccounted occupant was later found safe at a different location. Functioning smoke detectors were located on the second floor and helped to alert tenants of the fire, helping to get them out safely. Six occupants have been displaced due to damage to the electrical utilities, preventing power to be restored to the house.

The American Red Cross has assisted those impacted by the fire and is helping with necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing for two adults and four children. Volunteers have also provided the occupants with health services, comfort kits containing personal care items, and stuffed animals for the children. The Red Cross will reportedly remain available to help those affected by the fire and plans to help them to navigate the road to recovery.

Syracuse firefighters stress that reports of occupants in the building that is on fire are taken seriously, and the Syracuse Fire Department will work tirelessly and put themselves at risk to find and rescue victims.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation by the Syracuse Fire investigators.