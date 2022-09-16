(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to a call about a fire on the 400 block of Grant Boulevard on Friday, September 16 at 12:34 p.m.

After getting on the scene two minutes later, firefighters found a two-story house and the side of it was on fire. The fire department said they stretched handlines and put out the fire on the outside of the building. Meanwhile, other firefighters searched the building for people and to see if the fire spread.









Photos courtesy of Syracuse Fire Department

A person was in the house and was alerted to get out by firefighters. The fire was successfully put out and did not spread. There was no fire found inside of the building.

There were no injuries and firefighters remained on scene to pull the siding near the fire damage to ensure there were no hidden smoldering areas.

The fire is under investigation by Syracuse Fire Investigators and Syracuse Fire Department thanks their partners at the 911 Center, Syracuse Police and AMR.