(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 about a fire on Pegler Blvd in Bridgeport N.Y. on Friday, August 12 around 9:30 p.m.

Dispatchers say that power lines are down and National Grid has been requested to the scene.

There have been no reports of injuries, according to 911 dispatchers.

Cicero Police, Bridgeport Fire Department, and NAVAC Ambulance were all called to the scene.

