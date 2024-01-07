SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire crews were sent to a home on 124 Mayar Street, on the northside, around 3:45 p.m. on January 6 for a reported possible fire.

Crews arrived at the scene and found a two-story home with flames coming from the second floor. They worked to put hoses inside, and look for any possible trapped people. No one was found.

Syracuse Fire Investigators were on the scene to conduct an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. It is an ongoing investigation.

According to the Syracuse Fire Department, the second floor of the home suffered fire, smoke, and water damage. The first floor also suffered water damage.

Two people were displaced by the fire and were helped by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

A total of 37 Fire Department personnel responded to this incident, including command and support staff. Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance, Syracuse Police, American Medical Response, National Grid, and the American Red Cross also responded to the scene.