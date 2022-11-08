SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out near the intersection of Lemoyne Ave. and 2nd North St. on November 8 at 5:04 p.m.

Syracuse firefighters say they arrived at the house in under three minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the house, soon to realize there was a fire in the basement.

Photos provided by Syracuse Fire Department

Firefighters went to attack the fire and were forced out due to heat. They then began a defensive attack and were able to switch back to an offensive attack so members could search the house for victims.

Syracuse Fire Department says National Grid had to cut the house’s power due to the intensity of the fire in the basement because firefighters couldn’t do it themselves.

Crews stayed on the scene for hours to ensure all possibilities of fire were out and the incident is still under investigation by Syracuse Fire investigators.

The house has not had any people living in it since May and there were no injuries to report, according to Syracuse Fire Department.

Syracuse Fire Department thanks 911 Center, Syracuse Police, AMR, National Grid, and the American Red Cross.