House fire on Syracuse’s Westside Wednesday night started by child playing with lighter, no one injured

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire crews battled a house fire that broke out on Syracuse’s Westside Wednesday night, after multiple neighbors saw flames coming from the second floor.

The Syracuse Fire Department said crews responded to the 300 block of Shonnard Street around 10 p.m. to reports of a house fire.

The fire department said crews were on the scene in less than three minutes, and when they arrived, they saw fire coming from the second floor of a two-story home.

Firefighters were able to contain the damage to just two rooms on the second floor, as they got the blaze under control in 25 minutes.

It was later determined that the cause of the fire was from a child playing with a lighter.

No injuries were reported at the scene, but the Red Cross is helping the family with shelter and other needs.

The fire department wants to remind everyone to check their smoke detectors, as this home did not have working ones. The family only knew there was a fire going on after neighbors alerted them.

If you need guidance on obtaining or installing smoke detectors, please contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at (315) 448-4777.