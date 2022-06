(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire Department says that a house fire occurred at 918 West Lafayette Avenue on June 18, around 4:30 p.m.

A total of 36 firefighters helped to distinguish the fire in about 30 minutes and there were no injuries reported. Red Cross, Syracuse Police, AMR, and National Grid were also on site.

Syracuse Fire Department tells NewsChannel 9 that the Syracuse Fire Investigation Bureau is investigating the fire’s cause and origin.