House fire rages in Solvay, cause still under investigation

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are new images of a raging fire early Friday morning in the village of Solvay with reports of a person possibly still inside.

The call went out just before 3 p.m. along the 100 block of Wycliffe road. When crews got to the scene, the house was completely engulfed in flames. Crews made their way into the inferno and there was no one there.







Soon after, they had to evacuate because of the intensity of the flames and several other factors. Firefighters were there more than four hours before getting things under control.

The investigation into a possible cause is ongoing.