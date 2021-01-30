House struck by gunfire in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police in Ithaca are investigating after a house was struck by gunfire.

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired around 11:45 p.m. Friday to the 500-block of Spencer Road in Ithaca.

Witnesses reported hearing two sets of shots around ten minutes apart and at the scene, there were shell casings in the road. The house had also been hit numerous times.

If you have any information, give Ithaca Police a call at (607) 330-0000.