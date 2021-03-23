Houses of worship bridging the vaccination gap

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Roll up your sleeves, New York! That’s the new campaign launched by the state this week, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo is asking places of worship to serve as vaccination centers.

Back in January, Syracuse held its first vaccine clinic in a church. It was hosted by The People’s AME Zion Church on S. Salina St. Since then, other places have opened their doors, making the shots more accessible to communities of color.

“COVID killed twice as many black people as white people. COVID killed one and a half times as many Hispanics as white people,” Cuomo said.

Still seeing the inequities, the state is calling on more faith-based communities, asking them to partner with health departments to open vaccine centers. It’s something the regional equity task force in CNY has been doing for a while.

“Just from the very beginning, we’ve been talking about the kinds of obstacles that minority communities and underserved populations would have to overcome in order to get the vaccination,” said Bishop Colette Matthews-Carter, President of the NAACP, and Pastor for Zion Hill World Harvest Baptist Church.

As a faith-based leader, Matthews-Carter says whether you’re part of a congregation or not, people trust houses of worship. In Syracuse, that’s helping break a lot of barriers when it comes to the vaccine.

“Houses of worship are safe places. They’re places that people get their spiritual sustenance. They feel a level of fellowship, and just comfort,” Matthews-Carter said.

But there’s still discomfort and misinformation holding people back. Though we’ve come a long way, there’s more work to be done.

“I believe that the vaccination is going to help save lives and that’s what we need right now,” Matthews-Carter said.

While the state is asking places of worship to open their doors for clinics, clergy members are still not eligible to get their shots yet. It’s something they’ve been advocating for, and haven’t heard much about from the state.