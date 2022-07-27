SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 600,000 square-foot property at 800 South Wilbur Avenue sits vacant, with broken windows and lots of graffiti.

“It is no surprise that not only is the building a blight, but also the activities that happen in that building are a burden for the safety for the people on the site illegally as well as the neighborhood and the community,” said Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens.

It’s where the former Syracuse Developmental Center used to be. The state previously sold the property to a developer, but nothing came of it. Now the City of Syracuse owns it. The City has a pending deal with housing developer the Albanese Organization.

“We’ve been in business for over 70 years,” said Christopher Albanese, President of the Albanese Organization. “We develop apartment buildings, office buildings, schools, we’ve built hotels.”

Albanese and his team were at Wednesday, July 27’s meeting to answer questions from common councilors. The proposed deal was set to be voted on, but Common Councilor Pat Hogan pulled the vote earlier this month because he said he needed more information. And he said after this meeting he still does.

“There’s a lot of questions. a lot of who’s going to pay for the infrastructure,” Hogan said. “That was still left out there dangling. Whether the state was actually going to clean the property if we decide to go in a different direction.”

The state did pledge $29 million as part of the city’s proposal.

Hogan said his next step is to have a hearing for neighbors.

“My message to the constituents is to hang on because the common council will back up whatever they believe should be up there,” Hogan said.

Hogan said he would like another request for a proposal. He also said he will decide when it will go for a vote again, but he did not have a timeline for that.

The mayor’s office tells NewsChannel 9 that if this doesn’t get approved they would have to develop a new plan for the site.