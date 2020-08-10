How a ‘tiny home’ helped a Syracuse woman get back on track

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seven “tiny homes” are helping the homeless. It’s part of the work of the Syracuse non-profit A Tiny Home For Good.

Onondaga County gifted the organization with $235,000 in 2019 to build the seven homes in hopes that it would provide long-term cost savings. Monday morning, County Executive Ryan McMahon and A Tiny Home For Good Executive Director Andrew Lunetta stood in the same place they did last April when that money was earmarked.

The pandemic put the ribbon-cutting ceremony on hold and people moved into the houses. Now the non-profit is celebrating its mission and those who have a stable roof over their head.

One woman, who’s been living in a tiny home since last October, says the program saved her life.

“I don’t know where I’d be right now if it wasn’t for them,” said Jeanette Kilmartin.

Each home tells a story. Kilmartin’s is about survival and revival. “There was no light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

It’s a “tiny” home but the mission is deep. Tonight I’ll introduce you to a woman who says A Tiny Home For Good saved her life.



That airs at 6 on @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/WhPT0p5ysE — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) August 10, 2020

Kilmartin fell into addiction. She was going in and out of shelters and at one point, sleeping on a chair. “My sneakers [were] stolen from my feet, my clothes stolen from me,” she said.

Then she found A Tiny Home For Good. “They took me in, bag and baggage,” said Kilmartin.

That’s their mission. They build houses for the homeless creating stability and safety, and they give people a second chance.

Since she moved in, Kilmartin has started a garden, learned the names of her neighbors, and turned her life around. It’s something she believes anyone can do, as long as they really want it.

“You gotta want to put the work into it. You just can’t expect everyone to hand everything to you for nothing. You gotta be grateful, you gotta be humble,” said Kilmartin.

Now she has a home and a livelihood, thanks to the help of tiny homes building a pathway out of poverty.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla.