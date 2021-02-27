How are New York congress members reacting to the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The house passed Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan early Saturday morning.

The legislation passed 219-212, with Republicans unanimously opposing the bill.

Here’s how four New York members of Congress reacted to the news:

Congressman John Katko tweeted a statement Saturday which read, “The measure put forth today by Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats is unacceptable and, as written, stands no chance of passing the Senate or being signed into law.”

Congressman John Katko tweeted a statement Saturday which read, "The measure put forth today by Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats is unacceptable and, as written, stands no chance of passing the Senate or being signed into law."

Congressman Joe Morelle of New York’s 25th district shared in a tweet this morning that he was proud to vote for the American Rescue Plan.

Congressman Joe Morelle of New York's 25th district shared in a tweet this morning that he was proud to vote for the American Rescue Plan because not only does it provide immediate support for families and businesses who need it most, it takes critical steps to invest in our long-term economic resiliency.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st district tweeted on Friday, “Nice try Nancy! $112M for your pork subway and a mere $1.5M for #NY21 is a bad, bad deal.”

Nice try Nancy! $112M for your pork subway and a mere $1.5M for #NY21 is a bad, bad deal.



She added, "But keep up the trolling @SpeakerPelosi – I know it's hard to keep up with the youngsters around here!"

The Capitol region’s Congressman Paul Tonko tweeted Friday, “I’m voting ‘YES’ on our #AmericanRescuePlan Act. No more delays!”