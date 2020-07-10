How are teachers feeling about returning to school? Local teachers union president gives perspective

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many are wondering if schools will open this fall. On Monday, the state will be issuing guidelines for districts to develop their plans. Like most educators, those with The Syracuse Teachers Association have more questions than answers. However, once that new guidance comes out, they can focus on one final plan instead of the three drafts the district is looking at now.

“The teachers very much miss their students, and they very much want to get back to work. But they also want to be safe,” said Bill Scott, President of the STA.

Once a week since mid-April, Scott said all departments in the Syracuse City School District have been working on a return to school plan. That includes everyone from the superintendent to teachers to school nurses and sanitation workers.

The main three options for re-opening schools go as follows. Option one: Go to school as “normal,” or what can be seen as normal during the pandemic. Option two: A hybrid model. This model would include some students working remotely and others coming into the classroom. It could mean a split schedule with some kids staying at home on some days and at school for others. Lastly, the third model would be continuing distance learning only.

For now, the schools are working off of best practices from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“For example, our classroom sizes are about 28 students. You can’t put 28 students in under the current CDC guidelines. You can’t do the physical distancing, the social distancing that you need to do. The desks have to be 6 feet apart now and the classrooms are set up such that, that’s going to reduce the classroom size dramatically,” Scott said.

Another concern and hot topic for teachers right now is air filtration. Scott points to a place like Lincoln Middle School, where, in its design, doesn’t really allow for air circulation. There’s only windows on the first floor of the building.

“The teachers that are in that building are saying, ‘What about my building that has no windows and any windows that it has, have been sealed? What is the air quality in that building,” Scott said. “I would question the feasibility of opening some of those buildings without adequate filtration.”

Scott said the district is carefully considering how it can address this issue.

“People need to have all the information they need to have in order to make the best decision for themselves and their families because when we’re doing this work, we’re exposing ourselves and we’re taking this back to our homes,” Scott said.

On Monday, the state will issue it’s guidelines to New York schools. Districts will then have until the end of the month to submit a plan. In early August, the state will make a decision on those plans.

