How are we doing when it comes to vaccinating New Yorkers?

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An estimated seven million New Yorkers are now eligible for one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines. But the state says we’ve only received just over 1.1 million doses since the vaccines first began leaving their factories in late December.

According to New York’s new COVID-19 tracker, the state so far received 1,053,650 of first doses of the vaccines. Of that, 769,395 doses were administered. Of 136,500 second doses received, 88,558 were administered. That’s about 72% of the total doses that have found their way into people’s arms.

Here’s a look at how things compare regionally in New York.

How is New York doing compared to some other states? Johns Hopkins University has a dashboard where data is available for each state. New York has a population of 19.45 million. Other states in this comparison have more — California with 39.5 million, Texas with 29 million, Florida with 21.48 million. So, these states will likely receive a bigger allotment.

Johns Hopkins posted the number of vaccines administered by each state, followed by the number of people totally vaccinated, meaning they have received both doses. Some states did not provide that information.

We have included New York twice. One contains the figures on the Johns Hopkins site. The second comes from New York State Health Department’s Dashboard unveiled Sunday, which appears to have more up-to-date numbers.