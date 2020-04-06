How Bryant and Stratton College is Adjusting to Remote Learning

With hundreds of campuses closing due to COVID-19, many colleges were forced to make drastic changes to educate students. A virtual learning experience has become the new normal for college students, including those from Bryant & Stratton College.

Andrea Pallone, Syracuse market dean of student services says students and staff have adjusted well to changes. “Students have really stepped up. We work with them daily overcoming their challenges, but I’ve been really impressed,” she adds.

Pallone says faculty translated teaching materials virtually in a week. By sending Skype invitations through email, students are able attend class online. Prospective students also have the opportunity to chat online with an admissions representative, go on a tour, and more.

To learn more about Bryant and Stratton College visit BryantStratton.edu or you can find them on Facebook by searching BSCNorth for the Liverpool campus, or BSCSyracuse for the James Street campus.