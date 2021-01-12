How could 1 direct flight from Syracuse to Miami for February break lead to more destinations later?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time ever Syracuse Hancock International Airport has a direct flight to Miami, Florida.

Right now, it’s for February break only. A direct flight is scheduled to leave Syracuse on Saturday, Feb. 13 with a non-stop flight returning from Miami on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The plane is an Airbus 321 with 188 seats.

Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Jason Terreri says, “We have gone back in our records and we cannot find any evidence of a non-stop to Miami, so this will be the first one.”

He says first, it gives Syracuse great service to Florida at a traditionally high peak travel time and also gives connection from this hub to the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

This one flight, Terreri says, is also key to possibly opening up a lot more opportunities for travelers, in the months to come.

“This is a test, and if that demand is there, we could see the flights be established, not saying we’re going to get a daily non-stop to Miami but you start to see the airline be opportunistic, and run some extra seasonal flights,” he explains to NewsChannel 9.

Service has been relatively flat since November at the Syracuse airport, looking to climb back to 2019 levels.

Terreri says not only are they looking at connection cities like Charlotte and Chicago but also exploring new opportunities.

“Everyone is looking for that competitive edge, so are there some markets that have a reduced capacity because of COVID that someone might be able to fill some of that demand. So, we’re having conversations with all the existing carriers as well as all the carriers that are not in the Syracuse market at this time,” he says.

Click here for the Syracuse airport destinations page and a link to book the Miami flight.