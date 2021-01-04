How did State Parole Board decide to release man who killed Syracuse Police Officer Wally Howard?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man who shot and killed Syracuse Police Officer Wally Howard 30 years ago has been a free man for two months now.

The New York State Parole Board ordered the release of Robert “Bam Bam” Lawrence on Oct. 29, 2020.

Lawrence was allowed to leave Auburn Correctional Facility one day before the 30th anniversary of Howard’s death.

NewsChannel 9 has obtained the Parole Board decision to release Howard.

The Parole Board cites a number of reasons for its decision but also makes clear to Lawrence it “should in no way be interpreted as mitigating or discounting the serious and utter reckless and heinous nature of your actions.”

They did recognize Lawrence was just a teen when he shot Howard, who was sitting in an unmarked car in a South Salina Street plaza working undercover as a drug dealer.

Lawrence, 16 at the time of the shooting, had his federal sentence reduced in 2014.

The US Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that federal judges had to consider a juvenile defendant’s age as a mitigating factor before sentencing them to life in prison.

It cleared the way for Lawrence to be up for parole at the State level and ultimately get out of State Prison on parole last fall.

The State Parole Board says all factors considered they’ve found his release compatible with the welfare of society.

They also noted Lawrence demonstrated, “growth, insight, and remorse for your victim during the interview.”

Lawrence is required to abide by a number of conditions to remain out of prison. They include maintaining employment, and/or an academic/vocational program, substance abuse testing, and abiding by a curfew.