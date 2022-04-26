SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s that time of year again! The flowers are blooming, birds are chirping and you’re itching your eyes out– allergy season of course.

Dr. Michael Sheehan of Allergy, Asthma, and Rheumatology Associates in Syracuse said the season typically kicks off when Central New York reaches 60-degree temperatures and doesn’t end until the first frost.

The main culprit for the uptick in allergies right now is trees. As they begin to bloom and pollinate people who are allergic start to experience a whole host of symptoms.

Some of those symptoms include congestion, runny nose, sneezing, eye itching, sinus problems, and asthma according to Dr. Sheehan.

But some of those symptoms are the same as COVID-19, so how can you tell the difference?

“The majority of patients with COVID have a two week infection and then they’re usually better… allergy symptoms can go on for months. Systemic symptoms such as fever, fatigue, muscle ache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea are very uncommon in allergy, fever is virtually never seen in allergy,” Dr. Michael Sheehan, Allergy, Asthma, and Rheumatology Associates

If you’re unsure whether it’s allergies or COVID-19 your best bet is to get tested. If it is just seasonal allergies, Dr. Sheehan recommends stocking up on tissues, eye drops, and allergy medicine since we’re in it for the long haul.