How does Vera House’s Purple Thursday honor survivors of domestic violence?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re not sure what to wear tomorrow, why not purple? It may even help someone in your neighborhood.

“We’re asking folks in our community to either wear purple clothing or put on some purple accessories and really show support for victims and survivors of domestic violence,” said Director of Marketing and Communications for Vera House, Chris Benton.

Purple Thursday is recognized nationwide and in Central New York. Those at Vera House know the small gesture can have a big impact on victims and survivors.

“It totally makes a difference to know that you have allies and support,” said Benton.

Seeing a community together in this way lets survivors and victims know they’re not alone, which is even more important during the pandemic.

With many victims in isolation, Benton says Vera House has seen an increase in the need for its resources.

We’re seeing not only the crisis calls elevate a little bit but the need is dire too. So the calls that come in are more of a dire situation because people are stuck at home with their abuser. They might not be able to leave in the same way if they’re working from home. They may not have privacy as much as in the past to reach out and make a telephone call or to do a web chat session. Chris Benton

Seeing purple saturate social media may be the simple support they desperately need. So share your photos on social media with the hashtag #PurpleThursday.

“It might prompt someone to speak out and maybe connect with a friend or loved one,” said Benton.

If you need someone to talk to, you can always call the 24-hour crisis and support line 315-468-3260.

Can’t pick up the phone? You can also access the Vera House web chat service from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla.