SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re planning a visit to the Fair with the family, you might be wondering how much everything is going to cost.

Luckily, families making their first trip this year can expect a welcome surprise when it comes to costs.

Emily Cole, a visitor to the Fair on Thursday, shared her experience with prices this year. “It was very affordable for us — we had six people and we only had to buy two tickets because we had three kids and a grandpa with us. But yeah, we were very surprised with how cheap the prices were this year,” said Cole.

That’s right — 6 people only cost $6. Children under 12 and adults over 65 have free admission to the Fair. Parking also only costs $5 per vehicle. If you’re a family of four with two children under 12, it will only cost $11 for parking and admission!

Emily Cole also shared her experience with prices at the Fair. “The food has been delicious, we got chocolate milk, we got ice cream… it was all very good,” shared Cole.

With $0.25 milk, $2 ice cream, and reasonably priced food, there’s plenty to eat. There are also plenty of free activities for everyone.

Even the midway is affordable — you can buy an unlimited ride armband for only $30. That’s hours of entertainment.

So, whether you want to spend, save, or even learn — there’s plenty of options for every family on every budget.