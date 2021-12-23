How giving back to the community helps a local man stay sober

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sebastian Moore buys gifts and receives donations to make sure kids in his neighborhood feel special around the holidays.

On Thursday, Sebastian and Santa were on Herriman Street in Syracuse handing out wrapped presents to the children who stopped by. “We were able to go to the Determination Center on South Avenue and give out gifts there, and this year we do right here in my neighborhood,” said Moore.

At one point in his life, he was homeless and addicted to drugs. “I’ve been clean and sober for 22 years.” Through that, he’s accomplished so much. “I went from homelessness to homeowner, but what made me turn my life around was going to programs, my sons being rejected because I couldn’t get my life together.”

He said he missed Christmas’s with his sons and even spent time in jail. He doesn’t want kids in his neighborhood going down the same path. Mallory Scheurer is one of his biggest cheerleaders. “I want to see kids do well and right now in our community.” She added, “these kids are out playing with guns, real guns not water guns, so I think that it’s important to show them that there’s more to life than crime and he’s one of those people that can show them that.”

Moore says what keeps him going is giving back to the community. “It’s just a priceless feeling you know, because they hold on to the gifts you know, they hug Santa you know, they hug me, it’s not enough words.”