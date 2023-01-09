The hairdresser paints the woman’s hair in white, apply the paint to her hair in the beauty salon.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Kim Kardashian recently revealed her natural hair, women are looking into what causes hair loss and how to heal damaged hair.

Lots of things can cause hair loss from improper placement of extensions, extreme usage of hair dye, and weakening of the hair follicles by constant heat styling.

Many women get their hair dyed and put extensions in their hair with no thought about how it might affect the health of their hair in the long run.

However, most of us aren’t Kim Kardashian who can afford to change her hair every other week, which might not be surprising to some that she’s dealing with hair thinning and hair loss.

If you are experiencing hair loss or hair thinning it might be something to do with how you get your hair done.

4 popular hair products that can lead to hair loss

1. Hair dye

Credit: Getty

Repeated use of hair dye can cause hair damage and hair loss due to weakening the hair and increasing the possibility of breakage.

According to Hair Loss Specialists, even though consistent use of hair dye can cause hair to become brittle and break, it typically doesn’t cause long-term hair loss.

However, if you are experiencing hair loss, even after getting your hair dyed by a professional, you should stop using hair dye for several months.

2. Bleach

Credit: Getty

For those who have gone from dark to light hair, much like Kim Kardashian, there’s no way to get brighter without bleach.

Bleach can cause a lot of damage to hair, especially if not done by a professional. According to Healthline, when bleaching your hair, it makes the hair swell which causes the bleach to reach the inner part of the hair strand.

This process can leave your hair dry, brittle, and fragile and it can also affect the structure of your hair making it less strong.

If you repeatedly bleach your hair, which is what Kim Kardashian has been doing, it can cause breakage which can lead to temporary hair loss.

If you want your hair to grow back strong and healthy, it’s best to stop the bleaching altogether or less frequently and add more moisture into your hair care routine with hair masks and lots of heat protectants, if styling.

3. Hair tools

Credit: Getty

When styling hair with hair tools like straighteners, curling irons, hot rollers, blow dryers, and more it’s essential that you use a heat protectant.

Using heat on hair with no protection can cook your hair fibers and lead to porous and thin hair which can make your hair more prone to damage.

A few tips you can keep in mind are always using a heat protectant, not putting the heat to more than 300 degrees, and keeping a blow-dryer at least six inches away from your hair.

4. Hair extensions

Credit: Getty

For those who have thinning hair, hair extensions are advertised to help create your already thinning hair look fuller and more voluminous, however, it could lead to more damage.

Hair extensions can cause what’s called traction alopecia, which according to Consumer Reports, is hair loss and balding from the pulling and excess weight from extensions.

In serious cases, hair extensions can cause bald spots and permanent damage to the hair follicles.

People who color their hair also have a greater risk of hair loss if they get extensions as well.

If you still want to wear extensions, it’s best to get your permanent or semi-permanent extensions applied by an experienced, expert professional and to give your hair a break once and a while.

However, in general, it’s best to avoid it altogether.