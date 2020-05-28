How hair salons are preparing to reopen for Phase Two regional restart

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many businesses that fall under a Phase Two regional restart are waiting for additional guidance on reopening from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, including hair salons.

It isn’t a guarantee that Phase Two businesses will reopen Friday, but hair salons are preparing for when they do get the go-ahead.

Annette Knapp, owner of Salon Bellezza in Syracuse, has had her doors closed for more than 10 weeks because of COVID-19.

As she prepares for the day when she can reopen, it’s clear things will be different from the time clients arrive until the time they leave.

“They’re going to have to tell us when they arrive. We will motion them in. We will text them or call them when we’re ready. We have to disinfect in between each client,” explained Knapp.

Clients will need to wait in their cars outside in the parking lot, but when they do make their way inside, the first thing they’ll need to do is have their temperature taken and sanitize their hands. Then, their name will be logged for tracing purposes in case there is a COVID-19 case at the salon.

Hair dressers are gearing up to open their doors again for Phase 2️⃣ restart 💇🏻‍♀️💇🏼

Learn more about the safety precautions they’re taking to keep everyone safe tonight on @NewsChannel9 at 5:00. #LocalSYR #SYR pic.twitter.com/JvYPPD1HxK — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) May 28, 2020

Customers will enter the front door but leave out the back door to limit social interaction.

Everyone will need to wear masks at all times and face shields will be provided when stylists are shampooing due to closer contact.

Work stations at Salon Bellezza are five feet apart but to take extra precaution, stylists will be working at every other station, adding an additional five feet of distance.

All work stations and tools will be sanitized in between each client.

Each stylist will only be able to work on one client at a time, but Knapp not only has to limit the number of customers inside, but she also has to split her staff too.

We’re only going to be able to work three at a time, and we are extending hours and extending days. We’re going to work seven days and longer days to split shifts up so we can get all our clients in, especially initially because everyone is just waiting to come in. Annette Knapp, Owner, Salon Bellezza

Knapp is hoping Friday is the day for a Phase Two restart so she can reopen her doors again safely.

In case the region isn’t ready for a restart, Knapp says she will continue to wait for the day she can open.

I am so ready. It’s been 10 weeks – I’ve worked as a hairdresser for 43 years and I’ve never had 10 weeks off. I’ve never had a week off , you just don’t do it. You can’t. I am rested, ready and willing. I can start tomorrow. I just want everyone safe and comfortable while they’re in here. Annette Knapp, Owner, Salon Bellezza

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.