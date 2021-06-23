How has the pandemic affected young people’s life plans?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — With graduations coming to a close at Central New York high schools this weekend, a new survey finds the coronavirus pandemic has affected students plans and their mental health.

According to the survey, nearly 80 percent of American high school juniors and seniors say the coronavirus pandemic has affected their plans after graduation, and 72 percent of 13 to 19-year-olds have struggled with their mental health.

The survey, conducted by America’s Promise Alliance, a nonprofit group, found that 58 percent of teenagers reported learning entirely or mostly online in the 2020-21 school year, and 22 percent said that they had learned about half online and half in person. Almost 20 percent said they had learned mostly through in-person instruction.

The results are from a nationally representative survey of 2,400 high school students conducted in March and April. Among those who said the pandemic had affected their plans after high school, one-third said they would attend college closer to home.

One-quarter said they would attend a two-year college instead of a four-year institution, 17 percent said they would attend college remotely rather than in person, and 16 percent said they would put off attending college. About 7 percent said they were no longer planning to attend college.

Nearly half the students who changed their plans said they were doing so because of financial pressure, suggesting that the pandemic will probably widen educational inequalities among young adults