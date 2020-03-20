How is your personal information kept safe during the Census?

(WSYR-TV) — The once every ten years head count is underway in the U.S. and despite the measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, you can still fulfill your legal obligation.

You can answer the Census questions online, via phone, or by mail.

But how can you be reassured that the information you provide will be protected? NewsChannel 9 recently spoke to Census Bureau Regional Director Jeff. T. Behler about how the Census Bureau safeguards that information.

