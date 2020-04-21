Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

How low will the prices go at gas pumps?

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As stay-at-home orders keep people off the roads, the demand for gas has gone down. 

Though the price is lowering here in the state, many New Yorkers are wondering why the gas price here isn’t as low as seen in other places in the country. Some places dipping to a dollar or less. 

Experts are now weighing in, saying the bulk of the money doesn’t go to the vendor or to taxes, but to the distributors. 

“If you take the tax and the raw cost of gasoline, the wholesale price, and add them up together, it’s about $1.159. To make .85 or .90 cents on the gallon is unprecedented in the history of the business and very few people know about this. I think the state and the feds should take a look at this,” said Mac Brownson, President of the Gas Station Retailers Association of New York.

A quarterly filing for how many gallons of gas sold will be released in about a month, which will give a glimpse of the stay-at-home order’s impact on the national and county level.

