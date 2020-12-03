How many travelers went through Hancock International Airport during Thanksgiving week?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last weekend was typically the busiest time of year for the Syracuse airport. That still holds true, but they did not set any records this year.

The director of the airport says from Wednesday to Sunday, they typically see 5,400 passengers per day. This year, on their highest travel day, they only saw 1,500, Which actually, is the busiest they’ve been at the airport since March.

While that means people are heeding the warnings not to travel, it’s not so great for businesses. Jason Terreri, Executive Director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, says they are still booking flights, but they’re seeing the airlines bring in smaller planes since they’re not filling up the bigger ones.

For what they’re losing in flights, they are somewhat making up for in rental car numbers, which are up. Still, the airport has not laid anyone off. They committed to that early on at the start of the pandemic. Airlines themselves, though, are cutting back on staffing.

“All the airports, including Syracuse, we have to provide a safe environment. In a healthy, sanitized environment and make people feel comfortable traveling. So, that’s really how we balance it. If people need to travel, our job is to make it as clean and as comfortable as we can,” Terreri said.